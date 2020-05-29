‘Hatid Probinsya program facilitated return of 2 coronavirus-positive residents in Leyte’

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday clarified that the two returning residents in Leyte who tested positive for the new coronavirus had availed of the government’s Hatid Probinsya program, as opposed to the Balik Probinsya program, a relocation initiative.

“They are part of the Hatid Probinsya,” Año said of the two COVID-19 infected Leyte residents during an interview over ANC.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the health department office in Eastern Visayas announced that the two residents returned to Leyte through the Balik Probinsya program.

But Año said there was a confusion, noting that Hatid Probinsya is different from Balik Probinsya program, which is a long-term government program which offered benefits.

FEATURED STORIES

“There is a sort of mix-up or confusion, what we are doing now is Hatid Probinsya, Hatid Estudyante, Hatid Manggagawa,” he said.

“It is not really a part of Balik Probinsya because Balik Probinsya is a program of the government wherein we intend to bring home families or even workers whose families are in provinces and they will settle permanently and they will provide assistance, livelihood even providing them their own land still,” Año added.

Año, meanwhile, admitted that returning individuals could be at risk for infection but said they laid out health protocols for local government units (LGUs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their areas.

“There is no 100 percent guarantee that a person will be COVID-free so habang nagbabiyahe ‘yan pwedeng mahawaan yan (While the person is traveling they can be infected). That’s why we have protocols and upon arrival in the destination of receiving LGUs, they should undergo another quarantine. If their house is bigger, it can be a home quarantine. If not, then a barangay isolation may suffice. If may symptoms, then the person can be subjected to testing,” he said.

Senator Bong Go proposed the Balik Probinsya program in April after workers, who needed to return to their hometowns, were trapped in Metro Manila due to the quarantine period.

The Gabriela party-list warned that the Balik Probinsya may translate to more health care and economic problems, citing the recent infections of two returnees in Leyte who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

EDV

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ