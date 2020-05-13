Havas Health & You Launches Havas Mango

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In 2019, wellness was one of the fastest growing consumer priorities in the world. In 2020, as we face a new health reality globally, this priority has become critical, as consumers are thinking more about personal and collective wellbeing than perhaps ever in their lives. Over the past few months, health and wellness products and services have seen dramatic increase in use, including mental health apps, personal workout equipment, supplements, and other traditional and non-traditional wellness tools. This prioritization is expected to continue in the future, with wellness already a major global trend and current circumstances leaving a long-lasting impact on consumer needs. Subsequently, industries across the board are experiencing one of the most profound digital migrations in history, with a tremendous need for partners with a fluency in the most innovative, contemporary and relevant ways to meet consumers.

To support the mission of wellness as well as the necessary requirement for digital fluency to thrive in the current and future states of the world, Havas Health & You (HH&Y) announces today the launch of Havas Mango. This Miami-based collective aims to reimagine wellness and build experiences that help people live their best lives. With a focus on fostering creativity in ever-changing environments, they have the capabilities of a full-service agency with niche focus on customizable and immersive platforms and just-in-time content production. Havas Mango is strategically placed in vibrant, fast-expanding Miami, with long term expansion plans and the ability to service clients globally.

“Every category has been tested in multiple ways over the last few months, and numbers of them in their fluency in alternatives types of customer engagement and the need for adaptive, new ways of serving consumers,” commented Donna Murphy, Global CEO of HH&Y. “We had already established the business plan for Havas Mango well before recent circumstances, but now the importance is only amplified. We see wellness as an even greater global need as we look ahead, along with a continued evolution in virtual experiences and emerging technology. Mango is the right business with the right people to meet these needs.”

Cris Morton, Group President of HH&Y states, “Havas Mango is set apart from other agencies. Our approach is to create an atmosphere of exploration with an inherent future-focus, setting out to serve the demands of tomorrow versus today. We’ve tapped into previously untapped talent pools and constructed a dynamic team with background in technology, digital experience creation, content production and other skills that we see being deeply important in the future.”

Leading the Havas Mango team is Tristan Stevens, Associate Manager Director. In her 10+ years of agency experience, Tristan has won, managed and grown an extensive and diverse list of clients and helped to launch successful ventures with former Crispin Porter + Bogusky principals. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of Miami, in addition to serving as an advisor to Orange Umbrella, the student-run full-service agency operating out of U of M. She states, “I am thrilled to lead Havas Mango, where we’re hiring for mindset plus skillset. We’re looking for passionate wellness advocates and building flat team structures that encourage collaboration above all else. If there’s a convention in the industry that we feel needs to be broken, we’re looking to break it, and do so with a sense of mission for supporting better wellbeing and for the future of creativity as it merges with new forms of technology.”

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today’s world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

Havas Mango is an exploratory space transforming how people experience wellness. A collective of fearless creators with the purpose to make lives better through unique and meaningful experiences. Living under the Havas umbrella, this niche agency has access to large global resources, but with the independence to remain nimble and create truly customizable engagement touch points. For more information, go to www.HavasMango.com

