Have A Listen To Royal Blood’s New Single ‘Limbo’

UK rockers, Royal Blood have shared another offering from their forthcoming album today. Taken from Typhoons, ‘Limbo’ is a single that ~gets weird~.
On the new single, the duo says, “It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us.”
It’s a hectic single. ‘Limbo’ is underpinned by this insane hyper beat with these chaotic vocals that build and layer onto the song.
Have a listen down below.
‘Limbo’ marks the third single from Typhoons we’ve received. It follows the title track and ‘Trouble’s Coming’.
Royal Blood’s third studio album, Typhoons is shaping up to be a massive release. It’s due on Friday, 30th April and will feature 11 songs.
You can peep the tracklisting down below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Royal Blood’s ‘Typhoons’ Tracklisting
Out Friday, 30th April
01. Trouble’s Coming
02. Oblivion
03. Typhoons
04. Who Needs Friends
05. Million & One
06. Limbo
07. Either You Want It
08. Boilermaker
09. Mad Visions
10. Hold On
11. All We Have Is Now