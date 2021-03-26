Have A Listen To Royal Blood’s New Single ‘Limbo’

UK rockers, Royal Blood have shared another offering from their forthcoming album today. Taken from Typhoons, ‘Limbo’ is a single that ~gets weird~.

On the new single, the duo says, “It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us.”

It’s a hectic single. ‘Limbo’ is underpinned by this insane hyper beat with these chaotic vocals that build and layer onto the song.

Have a listen down below.

‘Limbo’ marks the third single from Typhoons we’ve received. It follows the title track and ‘Trouble’s Coming’.

Royal Blood’s third studio album, Typhoons is shaping up to be a massive release. It’s due on Friday, 30th April and will feature 11 songs.

You can peep the tracklisting down below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Royal Blood’s ‘Typhoons’ Tracklisting

Out Friday, 30th April

01. Trouble’s Coming

02. Oblivion

03. Typhoons

04. Who Needs Friends

05. Million & One

06. Limbo

07. Either You Want It

08. Boilermaker

09. Mad Visions

10. Hold On

11. All We Have Is Now