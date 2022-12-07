Have a MOOMIN Christmas! 7-Eleven teams up with the Moomins to launch limited-edition Mini Thermal Flasks and Super Soft Scarves to keep you warm this winterQ4 ENG.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 December 2022 – As we head into December, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and time to get ready for the festive season! 7-Eleven launched a series of eight Go Green Bags in November that are proving very popular with customers. And now, 7-Eleven is once again teaming up with the Moomins – the magical characters from Finland – to exclusively launch a series of four Mini Thermal Flasks featuring eight popular Moomin characters including Moomin, Snorkmaiden, Moominpapa, Moominmamma, Little My, Snufkin, the Hattifatteners and Stinky to spread some festive cheer! 7-Eleven is also launching a pair of top quality Little My and Snufkin Super Soft Scarves. They’ll go great with any winter outfit and are decorated with forest-inspired patterns. What’s more, they’re also made sustainably with 100% recycled polyester so not only look good, but also do good for the planet! All these items officially drop at 7-Eleven on 7 December 2022 at 7am. Quantities are limited and while stocks last. Visit 7-Eleven now and enjoy the warmth of Moominvalley this winter!

Keep warm with these four adorable Mini Thermal Flasks!

These stylishly simple Mini Thermal Flasks come in four charming colours – red, yellow, blue and green ­– and are decorated with eight popular Moomin characters and forest-inspired patterns. The flasks have a double wall insulated layer with a 304 stainless steel inner wall to keep your drinks hot or cold! Lightweight and super portable, the flasks are about 14cm tall and fit in the palm of your hand. They hold approximately 210ml so treat yourself to a hot drink to warm you up anytime, anywhere! They also have a silicone sealing ring and non-slip base. These flasks are both cute and functional, making them the perfect winter essential!

7-Eleven is also launching a special limited-time Christmas Combo redemption offer where customers can redeem a surprise set of one Go Green Bag and one Mini Thermal Flask with 8 stamps plus $99. The perfect pairing for the holidays! This Christmas Combo redemption offer will start on 7 December 2022 at 7am so don’t miss out! Limited quantity, while stocks last

Limited-Edition Mini Thermal Flask Product Details:

1. Moomin & Snorkmaiden



Add a pop of colour and fun to your day with this bright yellow flask featuring Moomin and his sweetheart, Snorkmaiden!

2. Little My



This flask features Little My and Stinky. Its vibrant red colour echoes the red dress Little My often wears and will be sure to warm up your winter.

3. Snufkin



This calming green flask is inspired by Finnish forests and is decorated with Snufkin and the Hattifatteners. Sip back and relax!

4. The Moomin Family



This cute blue flask featuring Moomin, Snorkmaiden, Moominpapa and Moominmamma will definitely put a smile on your face.

PRODUCT INFORMATION: This product has passed US FDA food contact test requirements.

The purpose of this product is a drinks container, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

For children use the product under the direct supervision of adult.

Keep out of reach of children. There is a risk of burns and injuries.

Do not put dry ice, carbonated beverage, milk, dairy products or certain fruit juice, soups or beverages containing salt in the product.

Do not heat the product in a microwave oven or put in the freezer.

Do not use the product if its ability to retain heat (cold) declines.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

Wash before first use.

New product with plastic smell is a normal phenomenon, it is recommended to place in a ventilated place for a period of time before use.

Be sure to clean the product immediately after use. When the product is not in use, wash off any marks and then dry it.

Clean the product by using mild kitchen detergent, soft sponge or cloth.

Do not use thinners, bleaches, metallic scrubbing brushes or nylon scrubbing brushes when cleaning.

When attaching the gasket, check its position and direction to avoid leakage. Limited-Edition Mini Thermal Flask Redemption Details: From now until 3 January 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20* purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at a 7-Eleven store*. From 7 December 2022 (7am) to 6 January 2023, customers can redeem 2 Mini Thermal Flasks randomly with 10 stamps plus $120 or 1 Mini Thermal Flask randomly with 8 stamps plus $65. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Reservation of items is not possible. From 7 December 2022 to 8 December 2022, yuu Members can redeem 1 Mini Thermal Flask randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $38. Item redemption period in store: 7 December 2022 (7am) to 9 December 2022.

Limited-Time Christmas Combo^ Redemption Details From 7 December 2022 (7am) to 3 January 2023, customers can randomly redeem 1 Go Green Bag and 1 Mini Thermal Flask with 8 stamps plus $99. Designs are distributed randomly. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Reservation of items is not possible.

Also launching! Little My and Snufkin Super Soft Scarves to keep you cosy this winter!

For the first time ever, 7-Eleven is launching a pair of top-quality Little My and Snufkin Super Soft Scarves. The scarves come in dark grey and aqua blue respectively – the perfect colours for the season and winter looks. Made with 100% recycled polyester, the scarves are silky soft and comfortable to wear. With their tassel trim, these great quality, great value scarves will be winter must-haves for all! Each scarf is approximately 150cm wide x 50cm high and can be worn around the neck or as a shawl. It’s the ideal accessory to keep you warm at the office, in shopping malls, on days out and more! With Christmas just around the corner, head down to your nearest 7-Eleven and get your very own Little My or Snufkin Super Soft Scarf. They make awesome gifts for your friends, family and, of course, yourself! So snuggle up and have a very cosy Christmas filled with blessings and joy!

Little My and Snufkin Super Soft Scarves Product Details:

1. Little My Super Soft Scarf



This dark grey scarf is decorated with Little My in her signature red dress which adds a pop of colour to the design. With its natural tones, it can be worn with a variety of different looks.

2. Snufkin Super Soft Scarf



This scarf comes in a calming aqua blue shade – a wonderfully versatile colour that will go great with many different outfits. The scarf features Snufkin playing his accordion to an audience of Hattifatteners in a beautiful and natural forest scene.

PRODUCT INFORMATION: This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children use under direct supervisor of an adult.

Handwash in cold water with mild detergent.

Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. Super Soft Scarf Redemption Details: From 7 December 2022 (7am) to 6 January 2023 with any purchase#, customers can redeem 1 Super Soft Scarf for $88 or 8,000 yuu Points plus $45. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Reservation of items is not possible. yuu Member Exclusive Offer Details – Super Soft Scarf Promotion Period: 7 December 2022 (7am) to 3 January 2023. Redemption Period: 7 December 2022 (7am) to 6 January 2023.

* This promotion is not applicable to Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk.

^The Mini Thermal Flask and Go Green Bag are prepacked and randomly distributed. Customers cannot select designs. Product images are for reference only. The redemption price paid cannot be used to earn stamps or yuu Points, nor is it eligible for the 5% discount for payments made with enJoy Cards. All prices listed are in Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong stores and in Macanese Patacas at Macau stores. Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded. All matters and disputes are subject to the final decision of 7-Eleven.

#Excluding the purchase of 7-Eleven pre-order items, yuu Member pre-order/reserve items, cigarettes, milk powder, online game cards, collectible programme redemption items, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Alipay, WeChat, Tap & Go, TNG, Macau Pass, May and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc.

