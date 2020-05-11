“Have Kamikazee vocalist Jay Contreras and wife Sarah Abad separated?”

Jay Contreras and his wife Sarah Abad left fans puzzled following a cryptic response from the latter on the Kamikazee vocalist’s post.

Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras and wife Sarah Abad sent the online world abuzz after the latter left a cryptic comment on the rock artist’s latest Instagram post.

Contreras, who shared a vectorized photo of his wife on Instagram, greeted her with a “Happy Mother’s Day.”

But the couple left their fans wondering whether or the two of them have broken up following a puzzling response from Abad.

“It may not be the same between us, but I’ll be forever grateful for giving me 2 wonderful angels. Thank u,” Abad wrote.

Abad’s reply to her husband had fans asking: “What happened? Have they broken up?”

Abad and Contreras got married in a ‘black wedding’ ceremony back in 2009 at the Paco Church in Manila. They have two children named Kidlat Caio and Isla Euan.

Sarah Abad, a former child actress and the sister of actress Kaye Abad, has appeared in numerous films in the ‘90s including Kung Mawawala Ka, Kung Ako’y Iiwan Mo, and Bakit May Kahapon Pa? Her most recent TV appearances included a stint on FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and Los Bastardos .

Contreras, on the other hand, is the vocalist of one of the biggest OPM rock groups in the country, Kamikazee.

As of this writing, neither Contreras and Abad have responded to the issue, but photos of them together appear to have been already wiped out from the former’s Instagram page.