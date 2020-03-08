“Have Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli already moved into their new home?”

Trending Now

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are neighbors with ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Karen Davila.

Newlyweds Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli may have already moved into their new home as ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Karen Davila has just revealed that she and the couple are neighbors.

Sharing a photo of her on Instagram with Geronimo and Guidicelli as well as VIVA big boss Vic Del Rosario, Davila wrote: “Kapitbahay! Newlywed happiness!”

Davila, who lives around the Makati area, is also near celeb couple Erwan Heussaff and Anne Curtis’ place. 

Back in December, Alex Gonzaga did a tour of Davila’s house in Makati via a vlog on her YouTube channel. 

[embedded content]

In an interview with the entertainment press last March 3, singer Ogie Alcasid revealed that Geronimo and Guidicelli already found a place to move in. 

The Kapamilya stars got married in a Christian wedding last February 20, 2020. 

The said wedding stirred various controversies after it was revealed that the couple kept the wedding a secret from the Popstar Royalty’s family, which prompted her mom, Divine Geronimo, to gatecrash the occasion.

