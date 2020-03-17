“HAY, Hyun Bin! 5 things you need to know about this poging Korean actor”

After many weeks of the hit Korean drama Crash Landing On You aka CLOY fever in the Philippines, fans still can’t get over the series.

One of the main reasons is how CLOY fans find the lead actor Hyun Bin charming and admirable.

One of them is the Megastar Sharon Cuneta who recently posted a photo of the actor on Instagram. In her post, she wrote, “Hello everyone! How’ve you all been? I hope all’s been well with you all. Me, still resting, getting myself back together, and by God’s grace, getting better everyday. Also, someone crash landed into my heart really hard. And now we are in a Secret Garden. LOL. Is this it, Gong Yoo? Hyun Bin, my heeeaaaaarrrt…”

Photo from Instagram (@reallysharoncuneta)

Another celebrity who finds Hyun Bin impressive is no other than the ABS-CBN Chief Content Officer (and certified fan) Charo Santos-Concio. In an ABS-CBN News report, she compared the King of Hearts Daniel Padilla to the Korean heartthrob when it comes to acting. Like Hyun Bin, she feels Daniel has the same level of professionalism: “Magaling. He has the instian actor. He does his homework. Inaaral niya ang character niya. Sa set naman, maalaga siya.”