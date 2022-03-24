Hayden James Announces ‘Lifted’ 2022 Australian Tour

Sydney producer Hayden James has announced he’ll kick off an Australian and New Zealand tour in August in support of his forthcoming second album Lifted, which is set to arrive next month.

The run of dates will kick off on Friday, 12th August at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall before continuing on to Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and wrapping up Auckland. The producer will be joined on all dates by Boo Seeka and Memphis LK. See dates and venues below – register for pre-sale access here.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing my Lifted Tour to Australia and New Zealand after being away for so long,” James says of the upcoming shows. “I have a brand new album, brand new live show with the biggest production to date, and I’ve never been more excited to play in my home country and share it all with you.”

James announced Lifted back in January. The follow-up to 2019 debut Between Us is set to arrive on Friday, 8th April via Future Classic and feature collaborations with Boo Seeka, Xavier Dunn, Cassian, Elderbook, Sidepiece, Flynn, Yaeger, Tudor and Gem Cooke.

[embedded content]

Hayden James 2022 Lifted Australian/New Zealand Tour

Friday, 12th August

Fortitide Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, 19th August

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 20th August

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday, 27th August

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

Saturday, 3rd September

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, 17th September

Town Hall, Auckland