Hayden James Gives Us New Single ‘Waves Of Gold’ With Azteck & Paije

Sydney producer, Hayden James has served up his second single of 2020 today. It’s called ‘Waves Of Gold’ and it is indeed gold. He’s teamed up with London house duo, Azteck and enlisted another Londoner, Paije on vocals.

‘Waves Of Gold’ is an absolute banger with huge club vibes. The new single follows up Hayden James’ first 2020 single, ‘Right Time’ where he teamed up with Icona Pop.

As well as the new single, Hayden James has released a 13-track compilation, also titled Waves Of Gold. It’s a special DJ mix with a bunch of producers, both Australian and international.

On the compilation, Hayden James told triple j, “Mostly it’s new stuff; there’s a new Bob Moses track on there which I believe is out tomorrow, as well. There’s a Gorgon City remix, a new Cassian track from his record that he just released.

“Then there’s a bunch of people who I’ve just been sent over the last couple of months and I just really dug their stuff.”

Catch ‘Waves Of Gold’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]