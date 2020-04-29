Hayden James teams up with Icona Pop for new single ‘Right Time’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 30, 2020

Hayden James has linked up with Swedish duo Icona Pop for their new single ‘Right Time’, marking his first new song of the year.

The song, which premiered on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe earlier today, also comes with a brand new video with a theme perfect for what the world is currently going through amidst quarantine and isolation.

“Feels good to release this energetic and positive song especially in these crazy times,” James said in a press statement.

“I had so much fun working with Icona Pop and the video we shot captures the raw energy of the girls and the song. It’s one of my favourites!”

‘Right Time’ is a summery pop banger if there ever was, and shows the evolution we’ve seen both James and Icona Pop take since they burst onto the scene at the top end of the last decade.

James isn’t the first Aussie producer Icona Pop have collaborated with. In late 2017, they joined forces with Peking Duk for their track ‘Let You Down’, which just cracked the top 20 of triple J’s Hottest 100 of the same year.

Watch the video for ‘Right Time’ below.