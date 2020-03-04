“Hayden Kho on Scarlet Snow’s birth: ‘I didn’t know how to be a father’”

Hayden Kho reveals how his daughter changed his life for the better.

Last March 3, celebrity cosmetic surgeon Hayden Kho celebrated his daughter Scarlet Snow’s fifth birthday with a sweet appreciation post where he reflected on how he first felt when he finally became a father. Hayden shares that he was determined to become the best kind of father when he met his only daughter five years ago. For her birthday, Scarlet is currently enjoying a weeklong celebration of her birthday with different events and activities.

Hayden wrote:

“How fast time flies. You were so tiny when I first held you in my arms, but look at you now– so tall and so strong. I have to admit I was worried when you were born because I didn’t know how to be a father, but I swore I’d be the best one for you. Because of you, I shaped up. I became more circumspect about my words and actions, knowing that you’re always listening, always watching. I became more faithful, more prayerful. It’s amazing how God used you to prepare me for you. You’re an angel, my love. We love you so much. Thank you for bringing us joy and teaching us how to love more selflessly. Remember that Daddy and Mommy will always be your ‘kakampi.’ You can trust that we will be here for you to help you reach your dreams, and we will also be here during the many times that you might stumble. Happy 5th Birthday!”

Hayden admitted he and wife Vicki Belo also had to step up their parenting game now that Scarlet is five. “I’m really enjoying but gaya ng sabi ko laging may challenges eh. Now that Scarlet is turning five mas malaki na yung responsibility. Kasi ngayon nagsasalita na siya. Obviously yung logic niya hindi na pambata so hindi mo na mauuto basta basta. And you have to really honor your word and she’s always watching and always listening so we always have to be extra careful of what we do and what we say,” he said.

Hayden revealed that they are currently scouting for the right school for Scarlet where she can get good values and a Christian education. “Right now she’s turning five so kailangan namin mag-prepare kung saang school namin siya pag-aaralin. That’s very important. Meron na kaming pinagpipilian pero gusto sana namin ni Vics sa Christian church kasi I think more than what’s in the mind, the heart is more important than the head. Para sa amin foundational yung Christian values ang mas importante sa amin. So ideally, hopefully makakita kami ng school that shares our Christian values. Unfortunately the only Christian school that is international is in Antipolo. There are new Christian schools like Victory and CCF Life Academy that has a IB program already so lumalaban naman yung mga local schools natin,” he explained.

Scarlet’s doting dad also shares how his daughter will be celebrating her fifth birthday this month. “Ang dami niyang pa-party eh. Pero meron kaming small bring-a-pet party. Yung mga friends niya magdadala ng pets. Siya kasi ang birthday wish niya Dachshund ang gusto niya. Tapos ang ginawa ko, siyempre hindi natin alam kung maaalagaan niya yan, so meron kaming Dachshund bingo. Kailangan niya ma-check lahat bago siya makakuha ng Dachshund,” he added.