“Hayden Kho reveals what marriage advice he gave to Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo”

Hayden Kho reveals what words of advice he shared with the controversial newlyweds after their recent meeting.

With the whole country taken by the surprise by the unexpected secret wedding of longtime couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo last month, Hayden Kho admitted that even though he is close to the couple, he also had no idea about their plans. “Wala kaming kaalam-alam. I think even the parents of Matteo [found out] one day before and obviously the parents of Sarah hindi nalaman. I don’t really know the story. It’s not really my story to tell. But I think dapat bigyan lang natin sila ng time and peace and privacy,” he said.

Hayden shared that he and his wife Vicki Belo are nothing but happy for Matteo and Sarah. “Si Vicki and I and the whole Belo family are very happy for our Belo babies Matteo and Sarah kasi ang tagal na rin nilang magkasama. Nakita naman namin na they really love each other and hindi naman nila pinapabayaan ang isa’t isa. Madaming mga challenges pero they stayed together. Yung mga test na yan, parang nagiging proof na real yung relationship eh, na real yung affection nila towards each other and not just mere infatuation. Of course there will be challenges. Sa kanila mas malalaki lang yung challenges right now pero in a marriage marami kang ma-mi-meet na challenges even in the future. So this is already a test for them,” he explained.

The celebrity cosmetic surgeon admitted that he shared some words of advice to the newlyweds who are going through challenging times right now. “Sabi ko nga kina Sarah and Matteo, ‘You know, don’t think that this is necessarily bad. Kasi for all you know this is God working in the situation so that He can shape you, he can shape Matteo, and he can also shape the parents.’ I’m a Christian and I believe that all things work together for good for those who love the Lord. And si Matteo and Sarah are also both Christians. Even sila Mommy Divine and si Daddy are also both Christians. So I really believe that if you really love the Lord, then everything will fall into place. Maybe not right now, we trust in His timing. So ang sabi ko na lang sa kanila, ‘Just calm down. Just take it easy and trust the Lord. That he will do what is necessary. At the end of everything, it will be the glory of God that will really shine kung magiging faithful kayo, kung hindi kayo magloloko, kung magiging loyal kayo sa isa’t isa at patutunayan mo Matteo na you will love Sarah like Jesus loves the church and si Sarah will also be faithful, parang ganun. Mas maikli yung sinabi ko kay Sarah pero I’m expounding (laughs),” he admitted.