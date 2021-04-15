Hayley Mary, KLP & More Are Playing A ’24-Hour Party’ In Sydney

Never thought you’d see the phrase ’24 Hour Party’ in the same sentence as the word ‘Sydney?’ Well, would you believe it, the city is hosting just that next month.
11 venues across Greater Sydney will take part in hosting a 24 hour party, and a massive string of Aussie artists will be taking part.
Hayley Mary, KLP, Banoffee, Mickey Kojak, I Know Leopard, Stevan, The Goods, Claire Morgan, Dena Amy and over 60 more acts from around the country will be taking part in the event, put on by Solotel Group.
Oh, and did we mention that the whole thing is free? Yep, at participating venues between 8am Saturday, 15th May and 8am Sunday, 16th May, you won’t have to pay a cent to participate.
As for the venues participating, you can expect to party at Kings Cross Hotel, The Marly, The Bank, Goros, The Golden Sheaf, The Albion Parramatta, Barangaroo House, The Erko, Public House Petersham, The Sackville Rozelle, and The Clock Surry Hills.
“Since dancefloors reopened last month, there’s been an electric energy across our venues – people want to party,” Solotel Group CEO Elliot Soloman said in a press statement.
“Similarly, the excitement among the music and entertainment industry to get back out doing what they do best is palpable. We are in the business of creating incredible experiences for our guests and appreciate our industry partners and friends have had it tough the past year.”
The set-times for the event haven’t been unveiled just yet, but you can peep the full lineup below.
Sydney 24-Hour Party Lineup 2021
Banoffee
Ben Fester
Claire Morgan
Dena Amy
Hayley Mary
I Know Leopard
Jennifer Loveless
Kesmar
KLP
Lara Andallo
Mickey Kojak [DJ Set]
The Regime
Stevan
Tim Ayre [Live Set]
Ayebatonye
Bobby Vibe Positive
Boom Child
Charlie Brown
Chase Zera [Live]
Dead Witch
Deepa
Dusty Fingers
Freda
Fresh
Grinding Eyes
The Goods [DJ Set]
Honey Point
Kyoshi
Latifa Tee
Levins
Luke Alessi
Megafauna
The Melodrones
Motorik Vibe Council
Mowgli May
Ms Thandi
Nes
The Nights [DJ Set]
Sevader
Sumner
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
Sveta
Teriyakimami
U-go-b
X-club
Adam Lewis
Bennychiefs
Betty Grumble
Billy Sierra
Caitlin Medcalf
Canned Fruit
Carolina Gasolina X Stelly G
Casey
Cousin
The Essential Stix
Eureka
DJ Feline
Gee
Glo
IV Drip
Kamaliza
Klevaone & Reigan [Live]
The Liquor Sisters
DJ Macaroni
Mija Healey
Nick Nova
Niku
Peter Gunz
Rikefe Ohwosi
Sarah Tonkin
Sara Roberts
Shag
Sypress
Tangela
Tass
Yvngcweed