Hayley Mary, KLP & More Are Playing A ’24-Hour Party’ In Sydney

Never thought you’d see the phrase ’24 Hour Party’ in the same sentence as the word ‘Sydney?’ Well, would you believe it, the city is hosting just that next month.

11 venues across Greater Sydney will take part in hosting a 24 hour party, and a massive string of Aussie artists will be taking part.

Hayley Mary, KLP, Banoffee, Mickey Kojak, I Know Leopard, Stevan, The Goods, Claire Morgan, Dena Amy and over 60 more acts from around the country will be taking part in the event, put on by Solotel Group.

Oh, and did we mention that the whole thing is free? Yep, at participating venues between 8am Saturday, 15th May and 8am Sunday, 16th May, you won’t have to pay a cent to participate.

As for the venues participating, you can expect to party at Kings Cross Hotel, The Marly, The Bank, Goros, The Golden Sheaf, The Albion Parramatta, Barangaroo House, The Erko, Public House Petersham, The Sackville Rozelle, and The Clock Surry Hills.

“Since dancefloors reopened last month, there’s been an electric energy across our venues – people want to party,” Solotel Group CEO Elliot Soloman said in a press statement.

“Similarly, the excitement among the music and entertainment industry to get back out doing what they do best is palpable. We are in the business of creating incredible experiences for our guests and appreciate our industry partners and friends have had it tough the past year.”

The set-times for the event haven’t been unveiled just yet, but you can peep the full lineup below.

Sydney 24-Hour Party Lineup 2021

Banoffee

Ben Fester

Claire Morgan

Dena Amy

Hayley Mary

I Know Leopard

Jennifer Loveless

Kesmar

KLP

Lara Andallo

Mickey Kojak [DJ Set]

The Regime

Stevan

Tim Ayre [Live Set]

Ayebatonye

Bobby Vibe Positive

Boom Child

Charlie Brown

Chase Zera [Live]

Dead Witch

Deepa

Dusty Fingers

Freda

Fresh

Grinding Eyes

The Goods [DJ Set]

Honey Point

Kyoshi

Latifa Tee

Levins

Luke Alessi

Megafauna

The Melodrones

Motorik Vibe Council

Mowgli May

Ms Thandi

Nes

The Nights [DJ Set]

Sevader

Sumner

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

Sveta

Teriyakimami

U-go-b

X-club

Adam Lewis

Bennychiefs

Betty Grumble

Billy Sierra

Caitlin Medcalf

Canned Fruit

Carolina Gasolina X Stelly G

Casey

Cousin

The Essential Stix

Eureka

DJ Feline

Gee

Glo

IV Drip

Kamaliza

Klevaone & Reigan [Live]

The Liquor Sisters

DJ Macaroni

Mija Healey

Nick Nova

Niku

Peter Gunz

Rikefe Ohwosi

Sarah Tonkin

Sara Roberts

Shag

Sypress

Tangela

Tass

Yvngcweed