Hayley Williams Drops New Single & Video ‘Leave It Alone’

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 31, 2020

Hayley Williams isn’t wasting any time here. It was just one week ago that we received the Paramore lead vocalist’s debut solo single ‘Simmer’. Now, she’s already backed it up with another, ‘Leave It Alone’.

Williams announced she’d be releasing her debut solo album on Friday, 8th May. The album PETALS FOR ARMOR is a little experimental, leaving that punk-rock sound she pulls off so well to the side for a bit.

It was clear on ‘Simmer’ that this new sound wasn’t the Hayley Williams we’re familiar with. But it’s abundantly obvious on ‘Leave It Alone’. The track has dark, ethereal vocals layered over upbeat percussion for a really cool indie-pop sound.

It comes with a film clip too, full of these cinematic but creepy shots. On top of that, we’ve also received a ‘Simmer Interlude’ with a video. The video precedes the ‘Leave It Alone’ clip.

On the forthcoming album, Hayley Williams says, “Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with.”

You can watch both videos below.

[embedded content]