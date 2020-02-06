Hayley Williams Drops Part One Of New Album ‘Petals For Armor’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 7, 2020

Hayley Williams is going HARD on the releases. With her debut single coming out less than a month ago, it feels absolutely wild to say that we now have the first five songs from her upcoming album, Petals For Armor.

Yup, this morning she’s released a new single ‘Cinnamon’ along with its clip. It’s the most pop-sounding of all her singles so far. It still has that dark, creepy vibe that’s throughout the rest of the songs and their clips, it’s just a touch more upbeat.

As well as that though, we’ve received Petals For Armor I, the first part of the new album.

Hayley Williams shared the news on Instagram saying, “the end of one story… “CINNAMON” is out now, wherever you get your music. the video is up on the youtubes. i love this song so much – for now, i just want you to know it’s an ode to my home.”

On top of all of that, we have the cover art for the album. Petals For Armor is due in full on Friday, 8th May and is available for pre-order now.

Prior to ‘Cinnamon’, Hayley Williams released ‘Simmer’ and ‘Leave It Alone’, both with videos. And in case you missed it, earlier this week she gave us a hectic cover of Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Catch the clip for ‘Cinnamon’ below.