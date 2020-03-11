Hayley Williams Has Reiterated Her Feelings About ‘Misery Business’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 11, 2020

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has once again commented on the band’s 2007 Riot! fan favourite ‘Misery Business’, speaking out against the song for its controversial lyrics.

The band announced they were retiring the song from live performances back in 2018 due to its lyrics – in particular, the line “Once a whore, you’re nothing more / I’m sorry, that will never change.”

“We wrote a song that now, as a 29-year-old woman, I don’t know that I’d use the same language. Calling someone a whore isn’t very cool,” Williams said at the time.

Now, Williams has reiterated her stance after the track was included in an official Spotify playlist.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this week, Williams posted about her recent solo single ‘Simmer’ being featured in Spotify’s ‘Women of Rock’ playlist, thanking Spotify for its inclusion but addressing the fact that ‘Misery Business’ was also included.

“‘SIMMER’ is on this playlist. thx @spotify,” the Paramore singer wrote.

“But so is ‘Misery Business’. I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity.”

“I’m so proud of Paramore’s career, it’s not about shame. It’s about growth and progression… and though it’ll always be a fan favourite, we don’t need to include it on new playlists in 2020,” Williams continued.

As Alternative Press reports, it appears someone at Spotify got the message, taking down the track shortly after.

Williams’ debut solo album Petals for Armor is slated for release Friday, 8th May.