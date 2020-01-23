Hayley Williams Releases Debut Solo Single ‘Simmer’, Announces Debut Album

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 23, 2020

Finally, the day has arrived. Hayley Williams, most well known for being the fiery lead vocalist of Paramore, has dropped her debut solo single ‘Simmer’.

On top of that, she’s also announced her debut solo album PETALS FOR ARMOR, which is scheduled for release in May.

‘Simmer’ is a far cry from the brash alternative pop-punk fusion people might have come to expect from Paramore, but it’s still a stunning and refreshing listen.

In a statement, Williams said that making the album was a “scary, empowering experience.”

“Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.”

“I’m in a band with my favorite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record.”

“I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I’d hoped it would,” the statement continues.

“Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with.”

PETALS FOR ARMOR is out Friday, 8th May.

Watch the Warren Fu-directed music video for ‘Simmer’ below.