HBM Holdings Limited Announces the Offer Price and Allotment Results of the Global Offering

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HBM Holdings Limited (the “Company“, stock code: 02142) today announces the allotment results of the global offering (the “Global Offering“). The Offer Price has been determined at HK$12.38 per Offer Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

The Offer Shares initially offered under the Hong Kong Public Offering have been very significantly over-subscribed. A total of 115,188 valid applications have been received pursuant to the Hong Kong Public Offering through the HK eIPO White Form service and giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC for a total of 1,085,797,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares, representing approximately 78.54 times of the total number of 13,824,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

As the over-subscription in the Hong Kong Public Offering represents more than 50 times but less than 100 times of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Hong Kong Public Offering, the reallocation procedure as disclosed in the section headed “Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering – The Hong Kong Public Offering – Reallocation and clawback” in the Prospectus has been applied and 41,466,000 Offer Shares have been reallocated from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering. The final number of Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering is 55,290,000 Offer Shares, representing approximately 40% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option).

The Offer Shares initially offered under the International Offering have been over-subscribed, representing approximately eight times of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the International Offering. After reallocation of the Offer Shares to the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International Offering, the final number of Offer Shares under the International Offering is 82,931,000 Shares, representing approximately 60% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option). There has been an over-allocation of 20,733,000 Offer Shares and there are a total of 109 placees under the International Offering among which 22 placees have been allotted five or fewer board lots of Offer Shares totalling 22,000 Shares and 22 placees have been alloted one board lot of Offer Shares totalling 22,000 Shares.

In connection with the Global Offering, the Company have granted the Over-allotment Option to the International Underwriters, exercisable by the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the International Underwriters), at any time from the date of the International Underwriting Agreement to Saturday, 2 January 2021, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, to require the Company to allot and issue up to an aggregate of 20,733,000 additional Offer Shares, representing not more than 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering, at the Offer Price to cover the over-allocations in the International Offering.

Based on the Offer Price of HK$12.38 per Offer Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), pursuant to the relevant cornerstone investment agreements, the Company’s cornerstone investors (the “Cornerstone Investors”) have subscribed for a total of 57,612,000 Offer Shares, representing in aggregate (a) approximately 7.50% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately upon completion of the Global Offering and (b) approximately 41.68% of the number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering, in each case assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised and no Shares are issued under the Share Schemes.

Assuming that the Global Offering becomes unconditional in all respects at or before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, 10 December 2020 (Hong Kong time), dealings in the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 10 December 2020 (Hong Kong time). Shares will be traded in board lots of 1,000 Shares each. The stock code of the Shares is 02142.

Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, Merrill Lynch Far East Limited and CLSA Capital Markets Limited are the Joint Sponsors. Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited, CLSA Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators. Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited, CLSA Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited and BOCI Asia Limited are the Joint Bookrunners. Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited, CLSA Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited and BOCI Asia Limited are the Joint Lead Managers.

About HBM Holdings Limited

HBM Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. As of the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had a diversified and balanced pipeline of more than ten potentially differentiated drug candidates, among which batoclimab (Core Product), tanfanercept (Core Product) and HBM4003 (anchor asset) are in clinical development stage.

The antibody discovery engine of HBM empowers the development of next generation therapeutic antibodies. The company’s discovery and development programs are centered around its patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice®) for generating fully human monoclonal antibodies. Its Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in the classical two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon its HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE™) are capable of developing bispecific/polyspecific antibody which may potentially deliver tumor killing effects unachievable by combination therapies.

