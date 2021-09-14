HCL Technologies, HANCOM Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Technology Solutions HCL-logo.jpg

SEOUL,
SOUTH KOREA and NOIDA, INDIA – Media OutReach – 14 September 2021 – HCL
Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company and HANCOM Inc., one of
the leading South Korean software companies, have signed a strategic
partnership to share advanced software technology solutions and establish a
mutual bridgehead for overseas expansion.
HCL
will support training for software development at HANCOM’s R&D center in
India, which was established in 2016. HCL will also share its development
studio and provide HR support to meet demand and development capacity at the
R&D center. In addition, it will promote technological cooperation to strengthen
HANCOM products’ global competitiveness.
The
two companies also plan to cooperate on global market expansion. This includes
HANCOM’s entry into Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and
Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries, and HCL’s business expansion into the
South Korean market.
HCL
Technologies empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade.
Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and
broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry
verticals and works with leading partners. It currently employs more than 175,000
people in 50 countries and generates annual sales of $10.5 billion.
“South
Korea is a key strategic market for HCL, and this engagement with HANCOM will
further help us grow and establish ourselves in the region,” said Sanjay Gupta,
Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. “We thank HANCOM for their trust in
us for this collaboration, and we look forward to leveraging HCL’s next-gen
technological skills and HANCOM’s strong presence in the region to mutually
support each other.”
“We
are thrilled HCL chose HANCOM as its strategic partner for the Korean market,”
said Daeki Kim, Chief Operating Officer, HANCOM. “HCL’s modern applications and
architecture principles will allow us to scale our products to make them more
suitable for enterprise customers in the global market and ultimately achieve
global aspirations with our products. HANCOM will continue to support HCL in
its endeavor to scale its growth in the South Korean market.”
#HCL