HCL Technologies, HANCOM Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Technology Solutions HCL-logo.jpg

SEOUL,

SOUTH KOREA and NOIDA, INDIA – Media OutReach – 14 September 2021 – HCL

Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company and HANCOM Inc., one of

the leading South Korean software companies, have signed a strategic

partnership to share advanced software technology solutions and establish a

mutual bridgehead for overseas expansion.

HCL

will support training for software development at HANCOM’s R&D center in

India, which was established in 2016. HCL will also share its development

studio and provide HR support to meet demand and development capacity at the

R&D center. In addition, it will promote technological cooperation to strengthen

HANCOM products’ global competitiveness.

The

two companies also plan to cooperate on global market expansion. This includes

HANCOM’s entry into Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and

Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries, and HCL’s business expansion into the

South Korean market.

HCL

Technologies empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade.

Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and

broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry

verticals and works with leading partners. It currently employs more than 175,000

people in 50 countries and generates annual sales of $10.5 billion.

“South

Korea is a key strategic market for HCL, and this engagement with HANCOM will

further help us grow and establish ourselves in the region,” said Sanjay Gupta,

Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. “We thank HANCOM for their trust in

us for this collaboration, and we look forward to leveraging HCL’s next-gen

technological skills and HANCOM’s strong presence in the region to mutually

support each other.”

“We

are thrilled HCL chose HANCOM as its strategic partner for the Korean market,”

said Daeki Kim, Chief Operating Officer, HANCOM. “HCL’s modern applications and

architecture principles will allow us to scale our products to make them more

suitable for enterprise customers in the global market and ultimately achieve

global aspirations with our products. HANCOM will continue to support HCL in

its endeavor to scale its growth in the South Korean market.”

