He Is Legend Announce 2023 Australian Tour

It’s been eight long years since He Is Legend last paid Aussie fans a visit, but about to change in 2023. The North Carolina rock stalwarts have just announced an Australian headline tour for May.

Armed with their 2022 album Endless Hallway, the band will bring their high-energy live show to stages across the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

He Is Legend – ‘HONEY FROM THE HIVE’

[embedded content]

He Is Legend will be joined at all their shows by Gold Coast heavy groove troupe, Hammers, who’ve been compared to the likes of ​Every Time I Die, Alice In Chains and The Bronx.

The tour will mark He Is Legend’s first time down under since their appearance at the final ever instalment of the ill-fated Soundwave festival in 2015, where they performed alongside legends like Slipknot, Faith No More and Soundgarden.

“Australia is such a beautiful and magical trip, we couldn’t be more excited to be able to come rip some gigs for you all!” He Is Legend vocalist Schuylar Croom said in a press statement.

“We have so many amazing memories made from our time spent on your stages, we are really thrilled to have the chance to make a few more. Come catch us this May!”

You can check out the full list of dates and details below.

Tickets on sale Thursday, 23rd February 2023 @ 9am AEDT via Beats Cartel

Wednesday, 17th May 2023 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD

Thursday, 18th May 2023 – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 19th May 2023 – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 20th May 2023 – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 21st May 2023 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 24th May 2023 – Badlands, Perth, WA

