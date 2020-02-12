Heads Up, The Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup Is Dropping Next Week

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 13, 2020

Splendour in the Grass returns for its 20th year in 2020, and now we know exactly when this year’s lineup will be dropping.

Make sure you’re up bright and early next Wednesday, 19th February, as we’ll be sharing the lineup at 8am. Notably, this is the earliest ahead of time the festival has announced its bill.

Splendour announced their 2020 dates late last year, making North Byron Parklands their home once again from Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July.

So who exactly will be appearing this time around? Given that its the festival’s 20th anniversary, they’ve promised an absolutely mammoth lineup. We made a few predictions back in late 2019 – fingers (and toes) crossed for Lana Del Rey.

Last week, organisers made the somewhat unprecedented move of announcing an artist who would not be performing at the festival. Sadly, despite their best efforts, Splendour were unable to snag the recently-reunited Rage Against the Machine this year.

Tickets for this year’s festival will also be going on sale a little early – from Thursday, 27th February. If you’re freaking out a little about how soon that is, never fear. Like last year, you’ll be able to purchase tickets on a payment plan.

