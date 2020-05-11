Healing the workers’ wound prior to Covid-19 layoff

EVEN in the best-managed retrenchment of people, in good and in bad times, both the dismissed and the survivors can’t help but feel violated. So, how would the employers handle it? In the first place, why should employers be concerned about the feelings and dignity of those who are lined up for termination of their employment? After all, people and organizations have been adversely affected by this global pandemic.

There’s a short and easy answer is — “why not?” Even the survivors or those who are left to stay have the same feelings and dignity as those who are being removed from employment. They are the same persons whom you will be working with after the layoff.

The survivors are the same persons who would change their paradigm from their being an important asset to an unwanted cost when the time comes.

Even the implementing department that includes human resources (HR) would be greatly affected. There are only very, few heartless people who would blurt out: “Buti nga sa iyo! Tamad ka kasi!” (Good for you! You lazy bum!)

Imagine the anger and all that emotional distress of everyone over the process of retrenching people while ensuring that the process complies with the legal requirements. Your management representatives from the HR department, while wearing facial masks and gloves, are required to walk through dismissed workers out of their desks and help them gather their personal effects in full view of the prospective survivors. It’s too depressing to imagine.

But then, you may ask: “Why can’t we simply issue an email-notice to those employees?

We’ve a good excuse with this pandemic and we don’t have to meet them face-to-face because of the government’s social distancing directive.” For safety and security reasons, it’s better for management representatives to be physically present at the office to ensure there’s proper turnover of company property and equipment, pending projects and other related matters.

And also to ensure that the employees’ terminal pay, quit claim, clearance, certificate of employment and other related documents are released on time. Laying off people is not the best time to add salt to everyone’s wound but only to ensure a smooth turnover according to the dictates of our law and social obligations.

Seven strategies

If you want your organization to be lean and mean in this difficult time, be sure the candidates for layoff and the survivors don’t become sad and angry in the process. In doing so, the bulk of the responsibility lies with top management and its line-supervising executives. Here are some strategies you can use to heal the wound before you inflict it on people:

One, explain the current condition of the organization to all workers. Present actual facts and figures about the loss of revenue and the difficulty of sustaining the employment of people. Our basic jurisprudence requires there must be an evidence to prove the degree of losses, including the 30-day advance notice to all employees, among others. Otherwise, retrenchment may be challenged in court.

Two, hold a series of virtual or online meetings with the employees. When issues remain unclear, it adds to the anxiety of both the employees and their management. With those meetings, encourage people to ask questions and hear their ideas to avoid the layoff, if not reduce the number of workers to be affected. Summarize the key points of each meeting and send them to all workers via the intranet system or similar platform.

Three, emphasize what management has done to minimize or avoid layoff. This may include reduction of management compensation; removal of contractual workers; secondment of some employees to the company’s parent company, affiliates, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners, customers and other related organizations; the application of work-from-home schemes; or the cancellation of training programs that needs a sizeable budget to maintain.

Four, use an objective criteria in choosing who will be laid off. This may include the result of the workers’ average work performance record for the past three to five years. To maintain fairness, the recommendation of department heads must be concurred in by the HR department. Another option is for top management to decree the removal of all workers in the bottom 10 to 20 percent in the performance hierarchy. If there’s a tie, consider the last in, first out approach.

Five, don’t delay the release of the workers’ terminal pay. Don’t make it difficult for the concerned workers to secure the payment of their separation package. The law requires the payment of separation pay equivalent to one month pay or at least one-half month pay for every year of service, whichever is higher, depending on the circumstances of the worker. At times, it is advisable to increase the package to sweeten the offer.

Six, advise the retrenched workers to consider entrepreneurship. Subsidize, if not pay for a comprehensive seminar that would allow people to consider opening and maintaining a business, preferably those that are related to the company’s business. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has many courses that are suited for people with various backgrounds and interests. For one, it offers an entrepreneurship course called “Start and Improve Your Business” program that was co-developed with the International Labor Organization.

Last, be honest with people on what you know and don’t know. Don’t give any false expectations that the retrenched workers may be eligible for rehiring, even if it means soothing their hurt feelings. When you’re not sure of what the future could offer, don’t lull them into an impression that they can get back to their jobs as soon as the crisis is over. After all, they’re chosen for retrenchment because of their poor performance, so why betray your management decision?

Our world is unpredictable

In conclusion, it’s always important to humanize the retrenchment process. If you can’t avoid laying off people, at least don’t burn the bridge with them. Who knows? There would always be the chance that you’ll be in a much worse situation in the future. And when you go further, you’ll also meet the same persons on your way down.

Our world is unpredictable. To prove this, you only have to check the internet to discover some of the major problems we had like 50 years ago. To name a few, in April 1970, the United States with the help of South Vietnamese troops invaded Cambodia. The war, which fueled anti-war sentiments, ended in 1973. It was also in April 1970 when Apollo 13 mission to the moon was aborted due to explosion of several oxygen tanks that made famous the line: “Houston, we’ve had a problem.”

In the Philippines, from January to March 1970, the First Quarter Storm was born with a series of leftist-led unrest manifested by massive protests and street rallies against the government of then president Ferdinand Marcos.

By connecting the dots of the past with the global coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the lessons that we learned may soon provide us with a deeper understanding on how the world works. Therefore, there’s no other way for us but to regain optimism of what’s in store for us.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management as fused interest. Send feedback to elbonomics@gmail.com or via https://reyelbo.consulting.