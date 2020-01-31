Health monitoring in place for 10 Chinese in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY—-The Department of Health (DOH) in the Caraga region is monitoring 10 Chinese nationals for symptoms of the deadly pneumonia-causing novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Dr. Dioharra L. Appari, of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (Resu), the Chinese were aged 24 to 38 years old and had arrived in the region between Jan. 23 and 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven of are in General Luna town in Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte province, while three are in Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

Aparri said the health office had recommended the isolation of the Chinese and that they be “confined where they are staying, on home quarantine while we are monitoring their health.”

FEATURED STORIES

But she said the 10 Chinese have not shown nCoV symptoms yet.

Aparri said the monitoring should not cause panic as the Chinese were cooperating with health authorities.

On Jan. 27, Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco T. Matugas declared a “heightened alert” in the province for nCoV.

The governor ordered the registration of all travelers at their ports of entry into the province. They would be required to list down nationality, history of travel and the hotel where they would stay.

Tourists were also required to submit themselves to screening and, if found with nCoV, to be admitted to hospitals for isolation and more tests.

Edited by TSB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ