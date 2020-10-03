Health rules under review as 27 cops get COVID-19 in Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Misamis Oriental, Philippines — The Cagayan de Oro Police Stations started reviewing its health protocols after all 27 officers of an entire station contracted the coronavirus at once.

Maj. Ivan Viñas, city police spokesperson, said officers had been conscious about health protocol given that they were also among the frontliners.

One measure adopted was the installation of plastic acetate barriers in every police precinct as a safeguard against infection when dealing with citizens.

“We have issued bottles of alcohol, face masks, and face shields to protect our policemen,” Viñas said.

“We are asking why?” Viñas said, referring to the COVID-19 infection of 27 officers of the Cogon Police Station, which is for securing the Cogon public market, the busiest in the city.

The station was temporarily closed for disinfection last Wednesday. When it reopened, troops from the City Mobile Force Company were deployed there.

Apart from the 27, a police officer at the Macabalan Station was also infected with the virus, while 41 from the Puntod Station were put under observation pending the result of their tests.

Viñas said all of the infected officers remained asymptomatic.

With the 27 temporarily off duty, the Northern Mindanao Police Regional Office would deploy more officers to augment the 900-strong city police force if necessary, according to Lt. Col. Mardy Hortillosa, regional police spokesperson.

Several officers from the Regional Mobile Group had just returned to barracks in Cagayan de Oro after going on temporary duty in Iligan City to take the place of colleagues infected with the virus.

