Health workers to be secured, assisted by PNP following attacks – Nograles

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced this Wednesday in a press briefing.

“Now, despite all the support and love our country has shown our health workers, it is unfortunate that we have received reports that these frontliners have come under attack,” Nograles said.

“To address this, Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa has directed all local police units to provide every possible assistance and security to medical staff and health workers following violent attacks in Cebu and Sultan Kudarat,” he added.

Nograles said the PNP will also escort health workers to hospitals where they work.

“For the added peace of mind of our health workers, PNP personnel manning Quarantine Control Stations are under instructions to assist them and escort them to their assigned hospitals,” he said.

A male nurse in the frontline against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu was attacked by two motorcycle-riding men who splahsed his face with chlorine.

A frontliner from Sultan Kudarat, meanwhile, was attacked with bleach while on his way to work.

“Threatening the safety of our health workers in the midst of this crisis is unacceptable, and the PNP is committed to apply the full might of the law against those who dare to harm our health workers––and will do whatever it takes to protect them from crime, violence, and any form of oppression and discrimination,” Nograles said.

