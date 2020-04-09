Healthcare workers accused of ‘spreading virus’ for wearing scrubs while buying groceries

Two healthcare workers were accused of “spreading [the] virus” by a fellow shopper for having their medical scrubs on while inside a grocery store in the United States.

Juliann Roberts, an audiologist working with seniors, captured the heated encounter on video where a woman “harassed” her and her companion at a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Florida, as per Fox-affiliate WOFL-TV’s report last Saturday, April 4.

Roberts narrated how the woman confronted them while they were shopping and told them that it was inappropriate for them to wear scrubs at the grocery store. Roberts tried explaining to the shopper that she and her companion did not work at a hospital, but the woman kept on following them around the store.

“At first I was very alarmed, and then just a few moments into it, I realized we’re in the middle of a pandemic and are scared and that’s why this lady acting this way,” Roberts was quoted as saying.

The woman also threatened Roberts and her companion that she will call the police on them for recording the encounter. According to the report, the store management eventually intervened and asked that the two parties to stay on different parts of the store. No arrests were made. Cha Lino/JB

