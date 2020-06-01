Healthcare workers infected with coronavirus now at 2,606; 60 more recover

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 2,606 health workers in the Philippines has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

The total COVID-19 infection among health workers is 46 cases higher than the last DOH tally from Sunday.

Of the total cases, as many as 1,402 or nearly 54 percent were able to recover.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 32.

The other 1,172 medical professionals are active cases or undergoing treatment or quarantine.

Of this number, 952 are mild, 218 are asymptomatic while 2 are in severe condition.

The total of COVID-19 cases involving health workers accounts for 15 percent of the nationwide tally, slightly lower from the 16 to 17 percent recorded in past days.

Among the top five medical professions with COVID-19 are nurses (942), doctors (709), nursing assistants (168), medical technologists (104), and radiologic technologists (52).

To date, there are 18,638 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, of whom, 3,979 recovered while 960 died.

