HealthMetrics Helps Singapore Companies Streamline Corporate Healthcare Management

HealthMetrics platform is now available in Singapore to help companies save cost on corporate healthcare management.

HealthMetrics has over 1,000 corporate clients including PwC, Surbana Jurong, and Decathlon as well as 200,000 corporate members in the region.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HealthMetrics, a leading cloud enterprise healthcare management company has announced that its platform is now available in Singapore to help companies streamline and automate all corporate healthcare-related matters.

With HealthMetrics, Singapore companies can now automate traditionally highly administrative healthcare management activities, reduce and optimise healthcare costs as well as improve employee wellness with data-driven strategies.

Founded in 2016, HealthMetrics helps companies simplify and automate employee’s healthcare benefits management and works closely with local healthcare partners to grow the local healthcare ecosystem. HealthMetrics’ regional footprint spans over 200,000 corporate members, 4,000 healthcare partners, and 1,000 corporate clients. In Singapore, HealthMetrics have more than 160 healthcare partners including optical, dental and GP clinics such as Onecare Medical Group, Capitol Optical Pte Ltd, Prohealth Medical Group, Optical 88 (S) Pte Ltd, Providence Clinic, and Pinnacles Family Clinic Group. PwC, Surbana Jurong, and Decathlon are among some of its clients with a presence in Singapore.

“We are proud to have established ourselves as an industry leader in corporate healthcare management over the years. Now, with the launch of HealthMetrics platform in Singapore, we are excited to be able to extend our reach to help companies here enhance their corporate medical benefits administration and healthcare management,” said John Paul Sta Maria, General Manager of HealthMetrics Singapore.

With HealthMetrics, Singapore companies can monitor employee’s medical expenditures in real-time, understand where they are seeking treatment and identify which department will benefit from wellness programs. Employees can leverage HealthMetrics mobile app to submit their claims and medical certificates digitally and get real-time notifications on approvals, as well as locate the nearest clinic when they need to visit one.

About HealthMetrics