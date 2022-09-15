Healthy and Good Quality IF coconut water 100% Authentic Thai Origin IF-Logo.jpg

Dominated Market Share in Hong Kong for 5 Consecutive Years

No.1 Coconut Water Brand Only the Best & Authentic Thai Taste Brings Satisfaction

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 September 2022 – Thailand has always been a travel paradise and popular destination for Hong Kong people. Its authentic delicacies, grand shopping malls, traditional Thai massage and beauty attracts countless Hong Kong people to experience. General Beverage Co., Ltd., the Thai beverage company closely responds to the preferences of Hong Kong people and identifies the opportunities of the potential market, brought IF into the Hong Kong market in 2015, bringing a distinctive “Thai” flavor for Hong Kong people to enjoy the authentic Thai coconut water at anytime, anywhere.

The natural and additive-free IF coconut water is made with superior coconuts from Thailand, which make every sip exude a rich coconut fragrance, it can also help stay hydrated and replenish electrolyte stores, which notably satisfies the needs of Hong Kong people who advocate healthiness. The key to success of the brand is their sources, IF has unique and incomparable competitive advantages to stand out amongst the competitors and has been awarded the favorite “juice drink” brand of local white-collar workers in 2017 after 2 years that the brand has entered the local market. Their secret recipe and irreplaceable raw materials from the specific type of coconut to the site of planting, only the best qualities, each coconut is harvested from the most coconut-rich area in central Thailand, cultivated with high-quality soil, good water quality and warm sunshine, with all the natural sources and environment to grow the freshest and sweetest coconuts, bringing 100% natural coconut water. 100% “Made in Thailand”, maintaining the authentic taste of Thailand and winning word-of-mouth!

Apart from their ace series product 100% Coconut Water, General Beverage Co., Ltd keeps pace with the times, in order to cater for the tastes of different consumers. IF selects seasonal fruits from Thailand, the paradise of tropical fruits, and introducing the Thai juice drink series, Mangosteen Juice Drink, Thai Tropical Fruits Juice Drink and Lychee Juice Drink, adding a variety of seasonal fruits pulp, and high-fiber aloe vera, etc. to increase the level of tastiness and provide the public with a drink that is healthy with diversified tastes. The coconut-production extension lines are also perfect for snack lovers, such as IF Coconut Crisply Roll and Coconut Milk Tablets are also launched to support the strong position in coconut and create market excitement every year. Imagine yourself in Thailand and to enjoy authentic Thai flavors in Hong Kong.

As one of the leaders of beverage companies in Thailand, General Beverage Co., Ltd was founded in 2011 and it has adhered to the concept of “high benefits for tasty and safe consumption” and obtained a series of globally recognized BSI food safety certifications from the industry. Utilizing the advanced production equipment “Aseptic Filling System”, which helps to maintain the shelf life of the best quality fresh juice with zero addition, fulfilled consumers the opportunity to enjoy the most natural juice with the best coconut picked. IF has signed the exclusive distribution rights in the Hong Kong market with A.S. Watson Industries, showing its strength in Hong Kong and actively developing overseas markets. In the coming year, IF will keep investing in their production line starting from their packaging, to contribute to the environment and support the circular economy, and to develop sustainable future and reduce ecological footprints.

In terms of recognition, in addition to the brand award won in 2017, IF has received other significant awards in different aspects, IF 100% Coconut Water has been acknowledged Asian Export Award for the juice category under Large Corporate Division in 2018, which honors products and services that have remarkably outstanding business in the regional export scene. And made its debut in the international market in 2020, awarded the Superior Taste Award by International Taste & Quality Institute (iTQi), evaluations are conducted by associations composed by professional Michelin-starred chefs and sommeliers, affirming its excellent flavor quality. Until 2021, it became No. 1 Coconut water brand and has dominated similar beverages in Hong Kong for five consecutive years. Even though the world has been hit hard by the pandemic in the past few years, it is still able to achieve a stable market share of nearly 50%. In previous years, 50 million bottles of its products were exported to 20 countries around the world. It is recorded that 40 million bottles have been exported in the first two quarters of 2022, creating a new era of healthy juice drinks! The success in both markets will lead the brand IF and its juice drinks continue its development and expansion, and broadly share the signature Thai freshness to all over the world, including China’s Greater Bay Area, Taiwan, Singapore etc. Spreading the freshness from Asia to the world. Make no limit for freshness!

The ACE Series of 100% Green Coconut Water

Coconut Water



100%Coconut Water (Familypack)



Aromatic Coconut Water



Coconut Water with Coconut Pulp

Produced in Thailand

100% natural

Rich coconut flavor, sweet and refreshing taste

Natural ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial colors

Helps stay hydrated and replenish electrolyte stores

Advanced technology infusion, sealing the original flavor and nutrition of juice

Natural drink for all seasons

Juice Drink Series

Mangosteen Juice Drink



Mangosteen juice with refreshing aloe vera

Sweet and refreshing taste

Delicious and rich in taste

Low sugar formula

Free of preservatives and artificial colors

Produced in Thailand



Thai Tropical Fruits Juice Drink



Pineapple, Mango, Orange and Lemon

A mix of various Thai tropical fruits

Fruity, sweet and the irresistible passion of summer

Aloe vera pulp added, chewy and refreshing

Low sugar formula

Free of preservatives and artificial colors

Produced in Thailand

Lychee Juice Drink



Fresh, thirst-quenching and fruity

Refreshing aloe vera grains added to enrich the taste

Free of preservatives and artificial colors

Produced in Thailand

Sparkling Series

Sparkling Coconut Water



Made from real coconut juice

Refreshing and thirst-quenching

With real coconut water in the process that makes the difference

No added sugar and artificial colors

Gluten free

Made in Thailand

Sparkling Pineapple Juice



Bursts of fresh pineapple fragrance, sweet and appetizing

With real coconut water in the process that makes the difference

No added sugar and artificial colors

Gluten free

Made in Thailand

Coconut Snack Series

Coconut Crispy Roll (Original Flavor)



Coconut Crispy Roll (Salted Egg Flavor)



Coconut Crispy Roll (Banana Flavor)

Made with real coconut milk

Thin layers and rolled into crunchy thin tube

Dairy, soy and gluten free

Free of preservatives and artificial colors

Made in Thailand

Coconut Milk Tablets (Original Flavor)



Coconut Milk Tablets (Chocolate Flavor)





Made with real coconut milk

Free of preservatives and artificial colors

Dairy and soy free

Made in Thailand

