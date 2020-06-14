Healthy diet safeguards against the coronavirus disease

Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation’s Mag-Pinggang Pinoy® Tayo 7-day

menu challenge

THE Covid-19 pandemic intensifies the Philippine’s battle against Double Burden of Malnutrition. Double Burden of Malnutrition is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “the coexistence of undernutrition along with overweight and obesity, or diet-related noncommunicable diseases within individuals, households and populations and across the life course.”

Given the importance of maintaining healthy diets to sustain our health and immunity against viruses and bacteria, we should turn to the practice of Pinggang Pinoy as a viable safeguard to protect our family from diseases.

Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) introduced “Mag-Pinggang Pinoy® Tayo 7-day Menu Challenge” as a way to encourage homemakers to serve variety of balanced meals to their families. Homemakers could access the Mag-Pinggang Pinoy® Tayo 7-day menu plan at www.ajinomoto.com.ph and facebook.com/CookmunitybyAjinomotoPH. This is part of the company’s “Eat Well, Live Well. Stay Well.” campaign to provide Filipino families with practical tips on proper nutrition, recipe menu and fitness activities to cope, stay well and enjoy life despite current Covid-19 situation.

Ajinomoto’s 7-day menu plan is composed of complete meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Each meal provides recipe suggestions for Healthy and Delicious Pinggang Pinoy® Recipes that are easy-to-do and affordable. These recipes are simple, solutions to serve enjoyable Pinggang Pinoy® meals. Homemakers could make use of their extra time to purchase widely available and inexpensive vegetables and fruits to complement rice beyond the usual supply of canned goods. Ajinomoto’s recipes make common ingredients more palatable like tofu sisig, meaty pechay picadillo, pork tapa and tomatoes, ensaladang talbos ng kamote, sweet and sour galunggong and many more.

For full recipes and for more information, visit www.ajinomoto.com.ph and facebook.com/CookmunitybyAjinomotoPH.