Hear A New Florence + The Machine Song, Performed Live At Home

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 22, 2020

Florence + The Machine shared an old but new song with us last week. ‘Light of Love’ was a previously unreleased outtake from her 2018 release, High as Hope.

She released the song with us to offer a little love and to raise money for the Intensive Care Society.

Sharing the song via Instagram she said, “‘Light of Love’ is an unreleased song from High as Hope, it never made it to the record, but I thought I would release it at midnight tonight, as a little token of my love.

“And to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, (Link in bio) which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis.

“I will be donating all of my income from this song to the Intensive Care Society. I love and miss you all so much. With you in spirit from South London lockdown.

Now, Florence + The Machine has unveiled an at-home, live version of the song. Again, sharing it with us through Instagram, she thanked fans for their support of Intensive Care Society. “I tried a little at home version for you xx,” she said.

The clip is a mostly a capella rendition of ‘Light of Love’ with the gentle sound of an acoustic guitar in the background. Florence + The Machine’s vocals soar so beautifully throughout and the clip’s full of smiles and just a bit wholesome. Catch it down below.