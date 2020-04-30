Hear Beyoncé Jump On Megan Thee Stallion’s New ‘Savage’ Remix

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 30, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion has surprise released an official remix of her track ‘Savage’, taken from this year’s Suga, featuring none other than Beyoncé on the mic.

The updated version features some absolute bars from Queen Bey, who raps on the track: “Hips tik tok when I dance / No more dating time, she might start an OnlyFans / Big B, and that B stands for bands / If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here’s your chance.”

The remix also includes a characteristically excellent new verse from Megan herself, and gives writing credits to JAY-Z, Starrah, The-Dream and more.

Proceeds from the track will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts by disaster relief organisation Bread of Life in Houston, the hometown of both Megan and Bey.

“I’m literally crying,” wrote Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram, sharing the remix. “Being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this shit means EVERYTHING to me.”

Listen to ‘Savage (Remix)’ below. Suga was released back in March.