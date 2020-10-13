Hear Chester Bennington Croon On Long-Lost Linkin Park Song, ‘Pictureboard’

Linkin Park have just unleashed a goodie-stuffed 20th anniversary edition of their earth-shattering debut album Hybrid Theory, and among the highlights is a never-before-heard demo of a song called ‘Pictureboard’.

The track appears on a disc dubbed ‘Forgotten Demos’ inside the Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition super deluxe box set, and while the recording itself is a bit rough around the edges (as most demos are) the early Linkin Park sound is unmistakable; glitchy production, duelling Chester Bennington/Mike Shinoda vocals and a very nu metal-sounding chorus melody.

Apparently the band used to play this one live back when they were still calling themselves Xero.

Give it a listen below or get your mits on the super deluxe box set and other formats of the Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition right here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]