Hear Hayley Williams Turn Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ Into A Brooding Ballad

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 5, 2020

Hayley Williams went on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge overnight. She performed her new single ‘Simmer’, but much more importantly, she gave us a cover of Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’.

It’s been a very good kind of weird seeing the Paramore singer change up her sound on her new solo project. It’s this deeper, darker, brooding sound and it’s really good. But covering Dua Lipa? Completely different.

Hayley Williams’ cover is way slower than the original, but it still keeps that same energy and the same insane catchiness, it’s really good.

Williams is currently getting ready to release her debut solo album. PETALS FOR AMOR is due out on Friday, 8th May. So far, we’ve received two singles and an interlude from the album. ‘Simmer’ and ‘Leave It Alone’ have both come along with these cinematic, creepy film clips.

You can catch a glimpse of the cover below. Or head here to listen to both performances in full.