Hear Lou Reed Play The Earliest-Known Demo Of ‘Heroin’

An early demo of Lou Reed performing ‘Heroin’, the iconic track by The Velvet Underground has been released. Set to appear on an upcoming compilation, it’s the earliest-known recording of the track which would appear on The Velvet Underground & Nico in 1967.

As Rolling Stone reports, the recently-uncovered demo version sees Reed performing the track with bandmate John Cale in May of 1965. Though the foundations of the group had been laid only a few months later, it wouldn’t be until November of that year that the band adopted their now-iconic moniker.

Lou Reed – ‘Heroin – May 1965 Demo’

[embedded content]

The demo version of the track is undeniably rougher than the version that would feature on the band’s debut album two years later, and features a sound that can only be described as something more akin to “country-folk” than the harrowing final recording.

The demo is set to appear on the new compilation album, Words & Music, May 1965, which has been organised by by Light In The Attic and Reed’s widow, Laurie Anderson. As Rolling Stone explains, the demos were originally recorded by Reed in May 1965, who then posted them to himself as a means of ensuring copyright. These demos would later remain unopened and unheard for the next 50 years.

Words & Music, May 1965 will be released on 26th August, and also features early demo versions of songs such as ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’, ‘Pale Blue Eyes’, and ‘Buttercup Song’, alongside even earlier recordings from 1963 and 1964.

