Hear Luke Steele From Empire Of The Sun’s Blissful New Solo Single ‘Running, Running’

Empire of the Sun and The Sleepy Jackson icon Luke Steele has sliced us off another taste of his debut solo album.

The latest single from his forthcoming LP Listen to the Water is dubbed ‘Running, Running’ and it’s a reverb-soaked ballad that’ll soothe your anxious eardrums.

Following on from his previous singles ‘Common Man’, ‘Armageddon Slice’ and ‘Pool Of Love’, ‘Running, Running’ comes packing a psychedelic music video directed by Jodi Steele, which you can check out below.

Meanwhile, Listen to the Water is due out on Friday, 13th May.

“I’m taking you on a journey to myself,” Steele said about the LP. “This solo record was a chance for me to be naked, fearless and on my own. That was confronting.”

He continued: “There was salvation and sadness, dreams and nightmares, heroes and villains. Strange changes, epiphanies, miracles and madness.”

While you wait for it to arrive, take Running, Running for a spin below.

[embedded content]