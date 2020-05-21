Hear PNAU’s New, Positive Vibe-Heavy Bop ‘Lucky’

Aussie dance favourites PNAU are back with a new single titled ‘Lucky’ today; a lush, shimmery bop that’s heavy on the warmth and positive vibes. The new track features vocals courtesy of former Cloud Control frontman Alister Wright, who performs with PNAU’s Nick Littlemore as part of their recently-formed duo Vlossom. That project dropped their debut EP My Friend earlier this year after a string of singles.

“Lucky came at a time of deep reflection during winter in Sydney last year. I was in limbo without a visa to return home in Los Angeles; moving from low rent hotels to expired motels, couches and the like. Alister and I were yet to release any Vlossom music, but we were in a place of imagineering our possible futures,” explains Littlemore.

“‘Lucky’ represents that most golden future, shimmering just in the distance like over a frosty hill, approaching. Like a summer of love is on its way to you, full up of emotional ecstasy.”

‘Lucky’ follows a duo of singles last year from the trio, the Ollie Gabriel-featuring ‘All of Us’ and ‘Solid Gold’ with Kira Divine and Marques Toliver. The group’s last full-length album was 2017’s Changa.

Image: Cybele Malinowski