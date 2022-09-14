Hear Slowly Slowly’s Brand Spankin’ New Single ‘Longshot’

Slowly Slowly have gifted us with a new cut from their forthcoming fifth album Daisy Chain, in the form of a effervescent new bop dubbed ‘Longshot’.

The sweet, upbeat pop-rock jam was written as an ode to “self belief in the modern age”.

WATCH: Slowly Slowly – ‘Longshot’

[embedded content]

“‘Longshot’ is about putting all your eggs in one basket,” vocalist Ben Stewart explains in a press statement. “It’s about that feeling of semi-detachment where you feel replaceable in your own life whilst clinging to some hope there’ll be a win on the horizon.”

He continues: “If you scrape the surface I guess it reads like a middle finger to a 9-5 where you’re paying off someone else’s mortgage, but at its core I feel it’s about believing in yourself and sticking to your guns – you might as well put it all on red as we’ll blink and it will all be over soon enough. E

“Everything is stacked against you in modern society, it wants to fall in line and lose that part of yourself, but I truly believe everyone has a creativity about them that makes them feel like the main character in their lives, not just a supporting role. I guess this song is about listening to that little voice, even when it’s hard.”

The band are currently in the midst of a regional Australian tour, and have just been announced on the lineup for NYE On The Hill alongside Hockey Dad and Ruby Fields.

Their fifth studio album Daisy Chain will reach our ears on Friday, 4th November, featuring previous singles ‘Blueprint’, ‘Daisy Chain’, ‘Forget You’ and ‘Nothing On’.

