Hear Spacey Jane Cover A Paramore Classic

Spacey Jane have gifted us with a surprise cover Paramore‘s 2009 hit ‘The Only Exception’.

Delivered as part of the Spotify Singles series — a Like A Version-style project that sees big-name artists invited each week to record an original song and a cover exclusive to the streaming platform — the Freo indie rock favourites’ rendition stays pretty faithful to the OG pop-punk ballad.

LISTEN: Spacey Jane Take On Paramore’s ‘The Only Exception’ For Spotify Singles

“We tried to keep it as simple as possible,” frontman Caleb Harper explained in a press release. “The original really doesn’t need reinvention so we just got lost in the melodrama of it.”

As well as covering Hayley Williams’ & co’s Brand New Eyes cut for Spotify Singles, Spacey Jane also gave us a fresh version of their own single, ‘Hardlight’.

“It was cool to go back to the song and play around with ideas that didn’t quite make the album cut and approach it with fresh ears,” Harper added. “It’s not something you get to do with your own music very often.”

The original version of the track features on Spacey Jane’s recently released second album Here Comes Everybody, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts.

You can take the updated version for a spin below.

