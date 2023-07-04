Hear Troye Sivan Cover George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

Troye Sivan has covered George Harrison’s 1970 classic, ‘My Sweet Lord’. The cover appeared as part of the season finale of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s controversial series The Idol, which wrapped up on HBO on Sunday night.

The soundtrack for the full series is now on streaming services, which includes The Weeknd’s soulless rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’. ‘Double Fantasy’, The Weeknd’s collab with Future, was the first single to be released from the soundtrack.

Troye Sivan: ‘My Sweet Lord’ (George Harrison Cover)

A handful of other singles were released to coincide with the series’ ending: ‘Dollhouse’ by The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, ‘False Idols’, and ‘Like A God’, featuring Lil Baby and Suzanna Son.

The future of The Idol is very much in doubt, having been completely blasted by critics and viewers alike over its short, five-episode season. There was speculation that HBO even cut the season short by one episode, but Vox has reported that it was always intended to be five episodes long.

Critics have accused the show of being little more than trauma porn, with wooden performances from The Weeknd (who now just goes by Abel Tesfaye) as club creep Tedros and Lily-Rose Depp as the trouble popstar Jocelyn.

The Idol garnered backlash even before it started screening, with Rolling Stone releasing an extensive report detailing the alleged chaos of Levinson’s production.

