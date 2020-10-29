Hear Willie Nelson And Karen O’s Cover Of Queen And David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’

Willie Nelson and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O have teamed up to deliver a stirring cover of Queen and David Bowie‘s classic duet ‘Under Pressure’.

The song sports a smorgasbord of collaborators and contributors, including Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner, TV On The Radio‘s Dave Sitek, Willie Nelson’s son Micah and more.

“At this point my mind was melting but I had to focus and pull a song out of the ether that was worthy of a living legend and spoke to the people in troubled times, not an easy assignment,” Karen O wrote in a press statement.

“Then like a bolt out of the blue ‘Under Pressure’ came to mind—I’ve heard this song countless times without processing the gravity of what Bowie and Freddie were singing about, maybe because their performances are so exhilarating you get swept away in the high of that duet.”

“Our cover was meant to be more intimate but just as saturated with the power of love,” her statement continued.

“I can’t listen to this song without tearing up every time Willie comes in, one of the purest voices which of course reflects a pure heart, and I get to sing alongside it. I never knew if it was actually going to happen but you must dare to dream.”

Listen to the cover below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]