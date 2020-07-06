“Heart and Chiz discuss the importance of voting in the next elections: ‘It is only during election time that we are truly equal’”

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero tackle why voting during an election is vital.

Heart Evangelista invited her husband and Sorsogon governor Chiz Escudero to guest in her latest YouTube vlog.

In another episode of “Adulting with Chiz,” the couple discussed different topics, mostly on politics, and shed light on the issues and subjects that concern the country.

One of the topics they touched on was the importance of voting in the next elections.

Heart admitted that she did not use to vote way back then. “Before when I was younger, I didn’t know how important it was to vote. In fact, I didn’t even register myself to vote. I was totally lost in doing my own thing,” Heart confessed.

“I guess I was still on that stage at the bottom where I was still getting to know myself and now that I know how powerful my vote is” she said.

Meanwhile, Chiz highlighted why voting during the elections is very essential.

“At the end of the day, it is only during election time, and I am yet to find out another time that if at all we would be equal, it is only during election time that we are truly equal… Whether you’re rich or poor, sexy or not, male or female or LGBTQ, all of us have one vote each, young or old as long as you’re 18 and above, your vote if counted properly and correctly of course, would be equivalent to one,” he said.

The governor added that to not exercise one’s vote is a wasted opportunity to choose a leader for the nation.

“Even if you’re a candidate, even if you’re the candidate for president, you still have one vote even if you ‘re a popular actress, still you have one vote so it is a shame to say the least, it is completely wasteful if people don’t vote,” Chiz remarked.

He also shared in the vlog a lesson his professor taught him way back then on why the majority has the say when it comes to choosing the leaders of a country.

“It is not a coincidence that you follow the rule of majority because in most countries it’s the majority who are poor, it is the majority who need help, and if it is truly one person-one vote then you owe your victory to them and hopefully if you’ll win, you will serve them as well so it feeds itself, which does not happen all the time though,” Chiz stated.