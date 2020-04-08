“Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero send bed foams and pillows to Sorsogon”

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero deliver another batch of items to Sorsogon.

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero wil be sending bed foams and pillows to Sorsogon. In an Instagram post, the actress shared that the items were donated by their friends.

“[This is] for our dear Sorsoganons to give them comfort after being stranded at checkpoints! 🙏🏻 #SorsogonFirst #MahalKongSorsogon,” Heart stated.

Last March, Heart and Chiz also delivered some home necessities to Sorsogon.

“Thank you @escuderochiz for working double time and for preparing all the necessities for Sorsogon. I’m also doing the best that I can to help from home while you are there. I miss you already but I know Sorsoganons need you more,” Heart posted last March