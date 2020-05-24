“Heart Evangelista belies rumors that she is pregnant”

Heart Evangelista says she is not pregnant contrary to the news circulating online.

On Twitter, Heart remarked that there is no truth to the said news. The actress said that she wants to clarify the said matter because it is a delicate subject for her.

I am not pregnant … fake news .thank you for all your wishes but I am not … I’d like to set the record straight . It is a sensitive topic for me . Thank you🙏🏻 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) May 23, 2020

“I am not pregnant…Fake news. Thank you for all your wishes but I am not.”

“I’d like to set the record straight. It is a sensitive topic for me . Thank you,” she remarked.

In 2018, Heart lost twins to a miscarriage.

In 2019, the actress shared via an Instagram Q&A session that she and husband Chiz Escudero might try to have another baby in 2020.

“I am currently focusing on what the universe all of a sudden presented to me and so maybe we try again end of next year. One thing is for sure I will announce only when I give birth. I will make sure to protect my baby from any kind of negative energy,” she said.