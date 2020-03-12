“Heart Evangelista gets creative amid COVID-19 crisis with ‘Hermes’ face mask”

Heart Evangelista proves that one could still be stylish even in the worst of situations.

Time and again, Heart Evangelista never fails to surprise the online world with her creativity — even in times of uncertainty..

On Wednesday, March 11, Heart posted a photo of herself wearing a face mask made more “luxurious” with a Hermes ribbon.

“Dahil wala magawa sa Bahay need maging creative. Kaya natin toh,” she wrote.

“Love Marie,” referring to the real name of the 35-year-old A-list celebrity, as well as “Hermes,” instantly made it to second and third spots of Twitter Philippines top trending topics Wednesday night.

With several people taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation as a means to earn more money by hoarding pandemic essentials — including those who are panic buying, Evangelista reminded her followers to help each other instead of acting out otherwise.

“Nalulungkot ako sa mga naghohoard. Give chance naman to others. Magtulungan tayo please. Yung sapat Lang sana,” she wrote.

So next time you feel hopeless when stores run out of masks, take inspiration from Heart Evangelista and get creative with some DIY face masks.

It can be recalled that Heart, who was supposed to leave the country for the fashion week, decided to cancel her trips due to the outbreak of COVID-19.