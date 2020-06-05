Heart Evangelista gives out free tablets to students

Actress, painter, and fashion maven Heart Evangelista went on Twitter on Thursday to announce she will give away free tablets to school children whose families cannot afford to buy one before the academic year begins online.

“For those who don’t have tablets for online school please [direct message] me on [Instagram handle @iamhearte]. I will be giving away as much tablets as I can,” she wrote. “I heard having a tablet or computer is a requirement for online classes so I will do the best I can. I’m sorry I can’t help everyone but I will try to help as much as I can.”

The actress, painter, and fashion maven offered to give tablets to the less fortunate children who need these for online schooling. TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM PHOTOS FROM HEART EVANGELISTA

Evangelista has partnered anew with homegrown tech brand Cherry Mobile to do this after previously working with the company via a gadget collection featuring her paintings.

Receiving a huge number of messages soon after her tweet, the 35-year-old also promised she will personally reply to each one of them.

Come Friday, Evangelista reposted on her Instagram Stories a video of a young boy named Mark who requested, “Sana isa po ako sa mapili niyo mabigyan ng tablet. [I hope you choose me as one of your recipients].” Replying to the boy in her caption, she wrote, “Mark, you inspire me to do so much more. God bless you sweetheart. Sending you a DM right now!”

Evangelista will give out 50 tablets for the first batch of students.

Evangelista further announced on Instagram Stories she continues to receive an overwhelming amount of requests for tablets, which she and her team are sorting through.

“If I got your address already, know that you will be sent a tablet. It’s just taking time,” she assured them.

Evangelista will send out 50 tablets for the first batch of students and will give updates how many more she can give away soon.

The Department of Education has already announced that the new school year will begin on August 24. Due to the continued threat of Covid-19, online classes are highly recommended for both public and private schools. A limited number of students will only be allowed to go to school for face-to-face learning provided the area or district permits it and with strict social distancing rules.