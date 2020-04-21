“Heart Evangelista helps more than 200 people amid COVID-19 pandemic”

Heart Evangelista has been utlizing Twitter to reach out to those who are in need.

Heart Evangelista has been continually extending a hand to those who are in need amid the global pandemic. In an Instagram post, Heart shared that she was able to help more than 200 people already.

“Ever since the start of ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), I’ve spent a lot of time on Twitter, reaching out to anyone who needs a little help. So far, it’s been over two hundred people, and yes, I do get overwhelmed, so I just tell myself to breathe and take it one day at a time. On some days, it gets difficult because online banking goes down, but again, I just try keep things going no matter how slowly,” she wrote.

The actress has been utilizing Twitter as her platform to connect with individuals who need help.

“If I can do anything at all to help, please follow my Twitter account @/heart021485. My priorities are of course those who are in really bad situations and in immediate need— medical issues and mothers that are in dire need of milk. Like how the saying goes, ‘We can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone.’ I too just want to be able to help out in my own little ways,” Heart shared.

Aside from her initiative on social media, Heart has also previously donated good and supplies to the people of Sorsogon. Her husband, Chiz Escudero is is currently the governor there.