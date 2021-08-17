Heart Evangelista, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd meet in US for art collaboration

MONTHS after announcing their art collaboration, Heart Evangelista and Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd have finally met each other in the US.

Both visual artists, the actress and the musician have collaborated for Moonlight Arts Collective, a virtual art gallery that Boyd founded and launched in June of this year.

The gallery is home to “Signed limited edition art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph & ‘moonlight’ as visual artists,” according to its Instagram bio.

Heart Evangelista and Brandon Boyd tease a new art collaboration. INSTAGRAM PHOTO/BRANDONBOYD

Evangelista was first featured on the gallery’s Instagram page on June 7, with a photo of her while painting with the caption, “This week’s #moonlightmondays we are featuring Heart Evangelista @iamhearte. Obsessed with her attention to detail, color palette and minimalistic working space.”

Evangelista is currently in the United States for work and teased a new collaboration with Boyd and the Moonlight Arts Collective.



The two posted on their respective Instagram Stories behind-the-scenes photos and videos of their shoot from outside and studio locations. Boyd was even caught on camera giving Evangelista a piggyback ride. Without revealing much, Evangelista simply wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Soon,” and tagged Boyd and the gallery’s page.

Boyd is best known for his watercolor and experimental paintings, which were displayed in US galleries. He has also written and curated three books of his personal illustrations, photography, lyrics, and other writings, namely, White Fluffy Clouds, From the Murks of the Sultry Abyss, and So the Echo. Boyd had plans for a large-scale exhibit in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Evangelista is best known for her paintings of women and various patterns. She has showcased her work in sold-out exhibitions, as well as in collaborations with designer bags, accessory brands, and even on smartphones and power banks.