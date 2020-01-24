“Heart Evangelista joins meeting with Vogue editors in Paris”

International jetsetter Heart Evangelista shares a snapshot of one of her many meetings during Paris Fashion Week.

After heading to France earlier this month to attend one of the most prestigious and much awaited fashion events in the world, Heart Evangelista has been busy attending fashion shows, gala dinners, and meeting the who’s who of the global fashion industry. Last January 23, Heart shared a photo of herself in a meeting with Vogue International Editor-at-Large Hammish Bowles and Vogue Sustainability Editor Tonne Goodman. The actress also met up with Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan in one of the Paris Fashion Week events this week.