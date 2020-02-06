“Heart Evangelista joins PAWS relief operations for animals in Batangas”

Actress and animal welfare advocate Heart Evangelista joined the Philippine Animal Welfare Society during their relief operations last February 5.

An animal lover ever since she was a young child, Heart Evangelista-Escudero has always had a soft spot for animals. Even before she became the celebrity ambassador of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society, she had already been supporting the advocacy for animal welfare as well as the rescuing animals in need she encounters in everyday life.

Last February 5, Heart joined the PAWS team on their daily relief operations to help feed the cat and dogs in communities in Batangas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. She also got to meet the Taal horses that are now under the care of the NGO which are currently being treated at the Department of Agriculture compound in the city of Lipa.